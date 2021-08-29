Community remembers former Refugio Fire Chief Don Pullin

REFUGIO, Texas — A former Refugio Fire Chief was laid to rest on Saturday. Don Pullin is remembered by the community and fire chiefs across South Texas.

He served as fire chief in Refugio for over three decades, and he served as chief with the volunteer fire department from 1982 until his retirement in 2018.

"It was a very good relationship, we learned a lot, we cried a lot, we worked a lot, we did some things most public can't imagine a volunteer fire department could do," said current Refugio Fire Chief Ronald Williams.

Williams said he spent most of his time fighting fire and learning from Pullin.

"We pulled through, we served our public, we served our fellow man....together," said Williams.

Pullin's son, Robert Pullin, said his father was an example of honor and integrity.

"Not expecting anything in return and being a public servant, there is not a lot of glory, your reward you have to get it from your heart, and knowing you are doing the right thing in serving your community and giving back to your community," said Robert.

He said his father was an extremely helpful person and always put his community first without expecting anything in return; something he says is the number one thing his father taught him.

"Whenever someone gives back to the community, the community shows up, everybody shows up especially in a small town," said Robert.

Former fire chief Pullin also impacted other fire chiefs in South Texas, like the city of Edinburg's Fire Chief Shawn Snider

"He made sure every firefighter in this region had the opportunity to educate themselves, better themselves and move forward in their life," said Snider.

"He had a severe and deep passion to teach the firefighters of Texas and South Texas and in this region," said Ingleside Fire Chief Steven Loving.

Pullin's passion for his job and his legacy will never be forgotten in South Texas.