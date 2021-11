CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas is hosting free community nights presented by Kleberg Bank on the third Thursday of every month.

On Thursday November 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the museum will have galleries, live music, local vendors and art activities for all ages.

Additionally, according to their website, from now until December 31, admission into the museum will be $1.

For more information on the museum, admission prices, and all they have to offer, click here.