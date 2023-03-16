Community invited to learn more about the four Corpus Christi Fire Chief finalists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is working hard to fill the Fire Chief position for the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD). Former Chief Robert Rocha retired in January, and with 11 years of service under his belt, the department has big shoes to fill.

"Upon Chief Rocha’s retirement, the City began a local, state and national search for fire chief candidates to continue CCFD’s legacy of innovation and dedication to public safety. After an extensive review of potential fire chief candidates, four finalists have been selected," said city officials.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet the four finalists, ask questions, and learn more about their qualifications.

The last round of interviews is today at the American Bank Center then from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a meet-and-greet with the community will begin in the Rotunda Ballroom at the Selena Auditorium.

Free parking throughout the evening will be available in “Lot 2” of the American Bank Center’s parking lot.

