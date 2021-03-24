Community Input Opportunity: Padre-Mustang Island development plans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Want to help plan the future of Padre and Mustang Island? The city of Corpus Christi will be having an open meeting with the planning department, where residents can give their input on what they would like to see on the island moving forward.

The city says citizen input will help guide "policies, future development, and infrastructure investments for the Island."

The develpment planning meeting will be Thursday March 25 at 6:00 p.m. You can watch the meeting HERE, or on the city's Facebook page. There will be an online presentation of the drafted plans for the island, and participants will be able to submit their feedback through the meeting's platform or on the Facebook stream.

You can also submit input until April 11 HERE.

