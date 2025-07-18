KINGSVILLE, Texas — Family, friends, and law enforcement agencies gathered on Thursday to honor Tony Macias, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last Thanksgiving and recently passed away.

Community gathers to honors Captain Tony Macias after battle with cancer

Macias was escorted from Houston to South Texas, with a special stop at the Kingsville Police Department where he served for many years. Neighbors and fellow officers waited for his arrival to pay their respects.

First responders from the Bishop Police Department, where Macias most recently served, remember him as a leader who embodied courage, compassion, and dedication to duty.

His patrol unit, now covered in heartfelt messages, stands as a tribute to the impact he had — not just as a public servant, but as a loving partner and father.

The unit will be stationed outside Turcotte-Piper Funeral Home on Friday evening for friends and family attending the service.

