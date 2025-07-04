Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community gathers to honor Marine Corps veteran with no family at funeral

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News
Dozens of people from across the Coastal Bend attended the burial of Corporal Dennis Dale White.
Dozens of community members gathered on Wednesday morning to ensure thatMarine Corps veteran Dennis Dale White received a proper farewell at his funeral service.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery had invited the public to attend after learning no family members were expected to be present for Corporal White's service.

Community members answered the call, standing in as family to honor the unaccompanied veteran and express their gratitude for his service to the country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

