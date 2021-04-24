Community Day at the Birdiest Festival in America

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday you can celebrate the Birdiest Festival in America at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and take a look at some fine feathered friends.

The annual event is a celebration of spring migration here in Corpus Christi. Michael Womack, the Executive Director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, is excited to welcome families to the area.

"We were named 'Birdiest City in America for ten years in a row before the contest was discontinued," Womack said. "So this is the time where there are more birds in this area than anywhere else in the country."

The festival has been going on since Wednesday and will run through Sunday. Many of the birds featured at the event migrate into the area before going into other parts of North America for the summer.

"There's a window of about two to three weeks that we just see lots and lots of birds down here," Womack said. "So we invite people to come see them as they [the birds] are making their way back."

Thanks to the Port of Corpus Christi, Saturday everyone is able to get into the South Texas Botanical Gardens (located at 8545 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX) for the Birdiest Festival in America for just $2.

Community Day is from from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can enjoy the whole gardens, arts and crafts, the Birdiest Festival Trade Show & Artisan Market (from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.); 'Raptor Project' shows (at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.); Rep-Tales (10:30 a.m.); & Parrot Talk (1:30 p.m.).

The play area is also back open. Social Distancing guidelines are still required, and masks should be worn while indoors. The Botanical Gardens would like to thank Port Corpus Christi, Swarovski Optik, Vortex Optics, AEP Texas, CC Arts & Cultural Commission, HOME2 and Alamo Inn fir another successful year of the Birdiest Festival in America.