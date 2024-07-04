Community comes together to keep Mark Solis's legacy alive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marco Antonio Solis also known as Mark is still making an impact in the community.

Two days right before Solis died, he was working closely with Pete Trevino to help fundraise for the Relief Outreach program.

“ He was selfless he was caring, he was the kind of person to give a stranger the shirt off his back, he was the best dad we could’ve ever asked for,” Mark's oldest daughter Lauren said.

Lauren Solis

But Mark lost his battle to colon cancer in June of this year and for the first time his two daughters stepped foot at Fire Station Number 3 —their father's second home.

“The excitement and the thrill of being a firefighter is one thing but being on the front line helping your community was something that was very special to him," Lauren said.

It was so special that he made it his mission to not let cancer get in the way of giving back.

Before he died he teamed up with Pete Trevino a local who is always ready to help his community. Just last year in February, KRIS 6 News reported on a benefit that Trevino did for Solis.

Solis was determined to help raise funds for the Relief Outreachprogram, who focuses on helping family who suffer during a fire get back on their feet

“it was something he was really passionate about we talked about it and i immediately told him i wanted to be a part of it," Trevino said.

He has been working closely with Marc's family to honor his memory. Last week Trevino presented one of Marc's wishes to the Union board.

The board not only agreed to move forward with the fundraiser for the RO program but they’re going to turn the fundraiser into an annual event.

It’s going to be named the 'Marc Solis Annual Win the Day RO Fundraiser'.

The union already has six local bands who’ve volunteered to play and several local businesses have also volunteered to fund and help with the event. I

“We didn’t have enough time with him, so having that opportunity to keep his memory alive and what he stood for alive, means so much we couldn’t not do it," Megan Solis said.

Over blown away with the amount of support from the community has helped the Solis’s during these tough times.

“This was something that me and him were going to attack, we had plans of you know we had so much plans to build it together," Trevino said sadly.

The event will be held Oct. 5 at the Union Hall. It will coincide with First Responders Month.



The family hopes to continue to get the love and support from the community and make this fundraiser an annual thing in Marc’s memory.

If you would like to donate or be a part of this fundraiser event you could contact them at marksoliswintheday@yahoo.com or reach out to Pete Trevino at 361-815-5199.

