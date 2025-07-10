Community advocate, Pete Trevino, teams up with local business to offer relief for storm victims in Kerrville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community advocate, Pete Trevino, is once again stepping up to help those in need, this time organizing a relief effort for families impacted by deadly storms in Kerrville, Texas.

Trevino tells Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, he is partnering with nearly five local businesses to collect food, clothing, toiletries, and monetary donations. The goal is to provide direct support to recovering families.

With help from Alberto Zertuche, owner of Hard Lifes Bait and Tackle Shop and Lupe Ramos, owner of Choose Wisley Clothing, Trevino plans to load all donated goods onto a 43-foot trailer and personally deliver them to families in the coming weeks. Along with bringing more than a dozen volunteers, he will also take his massive custom smoker, known as “Big Bertha,” to cook food for more than 1,000 people, including first responders.

“We just want them to know they’re not alone,” Trevino said. “This is what community is all about.”

To raise additional funds, Trevino and other businesses are hosting a BBQ benefit on Saturday, July 12 at Politics Spirits and Games Bar, located at 7426 S. Staples Street. The event will run from 12 p.m., until food runs out. Supporters can buy pulled pork and sausage sandwiches with sides and a drink for $15. All proceeds will go directly to families Trevino has personally connected with in Kerrville.

Trevino is known throughout the Coastal Bend for his heart-driven community service efforts, from organizing food drives to hosting fundraisers for those battling illness or

Donations can also be dropped off at Lucky's Sports Bar, located at 3833 Saratoga Boulevard.

Contact Pete Trevino at (361) 815-5199 for more details.

