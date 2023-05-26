Commissioners to vote to use ARPA funds to fix pipes in Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Things started to stink at the Nueces County Courthouse, and the the smell has drawn complaints from some within the building.

Broken sewage pipes inside the courthouse are the root cause of the smell, and Nueces County officials are looking to fix the issue with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Nueces County Judge Connie Scott who said the county is working on a solution to address critical pipe infrastructure needs.

“I think in our meeting the other day, I was notified that there may be some unallocated ARPA funds as long as it’s approved and could be used on that, I definitely think this is great appropriation of those funds and we need to take care of this issue,” Scott said.

Scott added the plan is to use $1 million in ARPA funds.

Officials said this is the fifth time this year the Nueces County Courthouse has had problems with its pipes.

The Nueces County engineers are currently making repairs to the pipes that burst, and plan to use the ARPA funds to replace some of the other pipes that are already starting to show clogs.

The Nueces County Commissioners will vote to approve allocating the funds to fix the pipes on June 7.

