Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Commissioners approve Nueces County aerial fireworks ban

Police defend number of fireworks citations
FILE PHOTO
Photo: Picture of New Years Eve (Jan. 1, 2020)
Police defend number of fireworks citations
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:51:20-04

Nueces County commissioners on Wednesday voted to ban the use and sale of aerial fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county during the July 4 season.

Fireworks are banned for use within city limits in Nueces county. This move essentially makes the vote a countywide ban.

The ban was recommended by Annaville fire chief Michael Clack because of ongoing dry conditions which have made the area prone to brushfires. It goes into effect June 14, and no end date was specified during Wednesday's regular meeting.

The ban only applies to aerial fireworks.

An outdoor burn ban also was implemented.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Ana Tamez contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education