Commissioners approve Nueces County aerial fireworks ban

Nueces County commissioners on Wednesday voted to ban the use and sale of aerial fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county during the July 4 season.

Fireworks are banned for use within city limits in Nueces county. This move essentially makes the vote a countywide ban.

The ban was recommended by Annaville fire chief Michael Clack because of ongoing dry conditions which have made the area prone to brushfires. It goes into effect June 14, and no end date was specified during Wednesday's regular meeting.

The ban only applies to aerial fireworks.

An outdoor burn ban also was implemented.

