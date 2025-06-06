Columbus artist brings vibrant Hispanic culture to life in downtown mural festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Columbus muralist is taking art to new heights — literally — as part of the 4th annual Downtown Mural Fest.

Mandy Caskey used a crane to put the finishing touches on a gigantic mural depicting a Hispanic woman playing the guitar on the exterior of the Hilliard Building.

"You know at first he was hesitant because it is a brand new building, it's beautiful you know they just finished the outside. But after seeing the design he felt like it fit," Caskey said.

The building's owner, Bob Hilliard, initially had reservations about adding artwork to his newly completed structure but quickly became a supporter of the project.

"This piece of work was always meant to be on this building, I feel. I love it," Hilliard said.

The mural can be viewed on the historic Hilliard Building located at 719 South Shoreline Boulevard on Shoreline Terrace.

