Cole Park Pier nearing completion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've taken a cruise along Ocean Drive, you may have noticed the new Cole Park Pier is starting to take shape.

According to city officials, the contractor is currently installing some concrete panels. Forty-four panels need to be installed, and by next week 31 panels are expected to be in place.

Work is still pending on installation of handrails, the decking, canopies, lighting and furniture.

The pier was originally supposed to have been completed by September. The project is now on target to be mostly complete by the end of October. The pier will be able to be used by residents, but it might have some minor fixes that will be completed in November.