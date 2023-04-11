Cole Park is expected to add a splash pad to the fun

On Tuesday, the city of Corpus Christi is expected to award a construction contract for a splash pad at Cole Park. Kids and parents are excited over the news.

"It's a good way for them to burn some energy, cool off and enjoy the sun at the same time. Plus they just get to have fun," Portland woman Sarahi Chapa said.

Sarahi Chapa traveled from Portland to take her kids, nieces and nephews to the park. She said they often visit Cole Park because it's bigger and has more for the kids to enjoy.

"I want go to a place that's really fun because you get to play and make friends. You also get to play in the water," Chapa's daughter Abigail Chapa said.

The splash pad's design was worked on from March to December of 2022 before being finalized. It will include a fenced utility yard, sidewalks and ADA access.

The splash pad will also have different water features for kids to enjoy. The splash pad is part of the overall Cole Park master plan which is in the works. It is meant to provide more outdoor activities for the community.

"To have something here that would be fee, especially in today's economy, would be great for communities and families to come and enjoy and not worry about how much it'll cost," Calallen teacher Katy Bradshaw said.

If city council votes to move forward with the contract construction will begin in April and be completed by October of 2023.