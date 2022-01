FALFURRIAS, Texas — The chilly temperatures this morning are affecting the Brooks County ISD, which is delaying the start of school on Monday.

Employees are asked to arrive at 7 a.m. today.

Office staff - including secretaries - can arrive a half hour later.

Teachers and out-of-town employees will start at 8 a.m.

Classes are set to start at 9:30 a.m.

The district also announced students will be allowed to wear sweat pants and other warm-up clothes today.