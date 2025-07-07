Coastal Bend Unites for Kerr County flood relief: You can join the effort

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of 6:59 a.m. Monday, officials have reported at least 82 people have died and dozens are missing after flooding struck central Texas on the Fourth of July. Of the fatalities reported, 68 people have been found dead in Kerr County alone. 28 of them were children. At least 41 people are still missing.

As state and local operations continue their search and rescue efforts, Coastal Bend residents and organizations are stepping up to assist victims of the deadly flooding in Kerr County, with donation drives and benefit events planned throughout the region.

Sinton FFA Launches Gift Card Drive

In Sinton, the high school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter is collecting gift card donations to aid flood victims. In a Facebook post, the group shared, “Having recently experienced natural disasters in our own community, we want to do what we can to help.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Sinton High School Agriculture Department, located at the back of the school, through Wednesday, July 9. Recommended gift cards include those for major retailers, including Walmart, H-E-B, Home Depot, or Lowes.

For more information, call (361) 364-6682.

Corpus Christi Bars Host Fundraisers and Supply Drives

Politics Spirits and Games in Corpus Christi will host an emergency benefit on Saturday, July 12. For $15, supporters can purchase pulled pork and sausage plates while supplies last, with proceeds going toward flood relief efforts.

In addition to the fundraiser, Politics and Lucky’s Sports Bar are collecting donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, clothing, and toiletries.

Alice Health Agency Organizes Supply Drive

In Alice, Mi Casa Home Health Agency and Hospice is organizing a supply drive for families impacted by the flood. Donations can be dropped off at their office, located at 701 North Texas Boulevard, on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Supplies will be delivered on Wednesday.

Aloha Pacific Island Grill Donating Portion of Sales

From Monday, July 7, through Sunday, July 13, Aloha Pacific Island Grill in Corpus Christi will donate 3% of all sales to Kerr County flood relief through the Community Foundation.

The restaurant is located at 6702 South Staples Street.

Corpus Christi FC and Bell’Aroma Café

Corpus Christi Football Club has partnered with Bell’Aroma Café Southside to organize a broad relief effort for flood victims. The café, located on Everhart Road, is serving as a central drop-off site for supplies. Organizers say the effort was launched in response to urgent calls for food, clothing, hygiene products, and other basic necessities. Donations have included bottled water, diapers, blankets, cleaning products, pet supplies, and clothing of all sizes.

If you’d like to coordinate a donation or have any questions, you can contact: Marissa Trevino, Director of Operations at ccfc4youth@gmail.com

The Salvation Army of Kingsville

In coordination with The Salvation Army of Kerrville, the Kingsville chapter has launched an emergency appeal for both monetary donations and supplies. Officials say the flooding devastated local infrastructure, including the volunteer fire department, which lost nearly all of its equipment. The Kerrville station is currently operating with only its fire trucks intact. Leaders with the Kingsville chapter urged Coastal Bend residents to give generously, emphasizing that financial support is vital for rebuilding emergency services in the flood zone.

Mary Jane's Gymnastics

At Mary Jane’s Gymnastics, the outpouring of support has been immediate. With two drop-off locations in Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff, the gym has called on families and athletes to donate food, toiletries, blankets, and baby items.

Drop Off Location:



Mary Jane's Gymnastics-Corpus Christi

5102 Jean Street C.C. TX 78411



Mary Jane's Gymnastics-Flour Bluff

10121 SPID C.C. TX 78418

Lone Star Ranch Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Lone Star Ranch Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced it will begin accepting donations starting Monday, July 7. Supplies collected during business hours will be delivered directly to the Salvation Army for distribution in flood-affected areas.

Kleberg County Sherrif's Office

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office is also stepping in to support the relief effort. From July 7 to July 12, the department will accept donated goods at its headquarters. Officials say they are working closely with partners in Kerr County to ensure items reach those most in need. Donations can be dropped off at 1500 East King Avenue.

Port A Beer Hut Benefit

A more festive, but no less impactful initiative is taking place in Port Aransas. On Saturday, July 12, the Port A Beer Hut will host a benefit event featuring live music, drink specials, and barbecue plate sales. From 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. organizers say that all proceeds will go directly to Hill Country families impacted by the floods. In addition to food and entertainment, the event will serve as another collection point for clothing, canned goods, first aid supplies, and gift cards for stores like H-E-B and Walmart.

In a Facebook post Kerr County Sherriff's Office provided a link [ https://tinyurl.com/KerrFloodRelief ] for those who wish to help provide relief through the Community Foundation Relief Fund.

