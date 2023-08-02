Coastal Bend seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been more than two months since the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean its ended.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control said cases are once again climbing.

According to an article from NPR, the CDC has said that another summertime COVID-19 wave may have started in the U.S, causing hospitalizations to jump 10% in the last month. Some of these cases are being seen in the Coastal Bend.

Fauzia Kahn, Director of Public Health said that in the last two weeks they have seen a slight rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations but this trend mirrors what is happening nationally,” Kahn said.

Despite this slight rise in cases, Dr. Kahn said people shouldn’t feel alarmed because of people’s immunity now and previous vaccinations.

“In Nueces County we have seen 177 cases in the week of July 22 to July 28, again these numbers are relatively low and have not reached a level of concern,” Fauzia said.

Fauzia said some reasons for the rise in cases can be due to more people traveling during the summer, but the heat can also be a potential factor in managing it.

“(With) the heat wave that we are experiencing this time, people are staying indoors and more closely so that is another reason we are seeing a mild increase in the number of cases," she said.

Fauzia said prevention is still the best ways to protect ourselves.

“Cover your cough and sneeze, if you are not feeling well stay home, if you are feeling sick stay out of congregate settings wash your hands every so often for 20 seconds, and stay up to date on your immunizations," she said.