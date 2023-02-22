Coastal Bend residents worried about loose dogs in neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Loose dogs on Kendall Drive, near Kostoryz and McArdle are causing neighbors to worry about the safety of other animals and children within the neighborhood.

Connor Wolf said that a few of his dogs were attacked in the past.

“Their dogs actually broke into my parents gate," Wolf said. "They actually attacked my dog in our backyard, you know, closed fence."

Wolf blames the attacks on a neighbor who owns four dogs; two he believes are aggressive.

“Well, I go up to him like ‘hey your pit bulls have attacked my dogs and they’ve been attacking dogs, can you please get rid of them, can you do something about it,’” Wolf said. “And then they want to get very defensive about it and if they were able to keep their dogs in their backyard, we wouldn’t have this issue.”

However, Wolf is not the only resident that is concerned.

KRIS 6 News was sent photos from other neighbors that showed other dogs either hurt, or dead after an alleged attacked.

Another local resident who did not want to be identified said the dogs make her nervous to come outside.

“They hear them barking and get wound up with the dogs, so they come onto my property, and they have also attacked a cat — the neighborhood cat — and killed it on my property, so it makes me nervous to go outside,” she said.

Many residents in that area are concerned that the dogs may start attacking humans next.

“If they are attacking other animals, I mean, what is the next thing? They’re going to end up attacking someone they don’t know,” the woman said.

We also spoke with the owner of the dogs who said that his house was damaged in a fire and his dogs have been getting out since then.

However, neighbors said the dogs were getting out of the house before the fire took place.

"I’m sorry that happened, but it’s not my fault I had the fire either," the man said. "Don’t get me wrong, I tried to come here, I have a generator on and I turned the generator on. Hey, I did my best. I am so happy that nothing happened to anybody, but I’m sorry."

Neighbors told us they reached out to Animal Care Services about the dogs.

The City of Corpus Christi told KRIS 6 News and said they responded to each call and issued citations to the owner any violations they found.

They said they also gave information to file a dangerous/aggressive dog affidavit for further investigation.

Experts say you should keep your hands and arms in front of your body. Do not put your hand near the dog's mouth or touch the dog where they could easily turn and bite you. If the dog does bite you and doesn't let go, move your arm or body part into the dog's mouth, rather than trying to pull it out. That will prevent more damage.

Children should curl themselves into a ball as tight as possible and be as still as possible and if the very worst is happening, curl yourself over your child.

Do not try to kick or punch the dog, that might escalate the situation. And once the attack is over, immediately get yourself, your dog or your child away. Don't turn around, try to get further control of the situation, or try to find the owner.

For any animal concerns, you're urged to call 311.

