Coastal Bend residents take final walks across old Harbor Bridge ahead of closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge has long been a symbol for Corpus Christi. For some, it’s simply infrastructure. But for others, it’s a place full of memories, morning jogs, and peaceful views.

With the new Harbor Bridge set to partially open this weekend, Coastal Bend residents are taking their final treks across the old one before it closes for good.

“During my lunch times, I would run up and down the Harbor Bridge,” resident, Marc Juarez, said “As I keep running, I’ll come over here more often, maybe three times a week. Once it’s gone, you’re going to say, ‘Aw man, I should have gone.’”

Juarez is among the many community members reflecting on the bridge’s significance. While it’s a daily route for some, others, like Benjamin Mumme, are walking it for the very first time.

“I’ve been driving over it for 35 years,” Mumme said. “But it’s the first time I actually walked it.”

His wife, Rhonda, is part of a local running group that would run across the bridge monthly. Recently, she’s been bringing family members along for the experience.

“Since they’re fixing to tear it down, my nieces and nephews and grandsons, they’ve never been on it,” she said. " So, I’ve been walking with them this last week. You just don’t know when the last day is gonna be.”

According to Harbor Bridge Project officials, the southbound lanes of the new bridge will open this weekend, with northbound lanes opening by early July. In the meantime, the old bridge’s northbound lanes and pedestrian walkway will stay open through July, allowing continued access to North Beach from Corpus Christi.

The old Harbor Bridge is scheduled to fully close in August, with the main span over the ship channel set to be lowered this fall.

As construction pushes forward, the community is savoring every last chance to experience a local landmark that’s stood tall for generations.

“I’m going to be sad when it leaves,” Juarez said.

