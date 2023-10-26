Watch Now
Coastal Bend residents pack the house for annual State of the Diocese

Posted at 6:42 AM, Oct 26, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Faith and fellowship was on display Wednesday evening at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown. The event space played host to the annual State of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

Bishop Michael Mulvey spoke to a packed house about ways to strengthen their faith. There was also a Catholic expo where guests got to learn about different ministries the diocese offers.

Parishioners from all twelve counties in which the Diocese serves were in attendance.

