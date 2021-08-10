Watch
Coastal Bend prisoners get classrooms ready for the upcoming school year

Romeo R. Ramirez, Duval County Sherriff
Duval prisoners get school classroms ready for students.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Aug 10, 2021
DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Educators got a helping hand from a group of Coastal Bend prisoners.

That's because several prisoners helped fix up a couple of classroom and cleared up school grounds for students who are returning to school this year.

Duval County Sheriff Romero Ramirez stated, "Duval County Sheriff’s Office Inmate work program assists our local School Districts, Freer and Benavides in getting there campus and class rooms ready for the upcoming school year."

Duval prisoners get school classrooms ready for students.

Sheriff Ramirez also wished all students, faculty, and staff to stay healthy and safe this school year

