Coastal Bend neighbors cool off at West Guth Pool as city releases summer schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation released their summer schedule for all of the local pools on Facebook Sunday.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese saw the schedule, he decided to visit West Guth Park to see if people would be there to beat the heat. When he arrived there, there was a full house at the pool with dozens of families and friends there in the afternoon to cool off from the sun's rays.

"I mean...just look at it," Sinton Resident Laura Munoz said. "It's nice and it's free. "You get in the water and it's nice and cold. It's windy and it just feels good overall. There's plenty of shade here as well so you don't get sunburned."

West Guth Park Pool just opened for the first day of the week Wednesday and will be opened from 2-7 p.m. throughout the week until Sunday.

When KRIS 6 News talked to poolgoers who were there, they told me they were enjoying their time and keeping cool.

"It's just a great time coming to the pool and you can cool off," Sinton resident Hugo Rodriguez said. "There's not a better place here to come cool off, especially at the pool."

The entry to West Guth Pool and other pools are free of admission and are listed on their website to view at CCparkandrec.com

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Summer 2024 Pool Hours

