Coastal Bend mayors request transparency from new Port of Corpus Christi CEO

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Mayors Coalition is requesting the Port of Corpus Christi move forward with a "fair and transparent hiring process for the new CEO," according to a letter sent to Chairman Zahn and Port Commissioners.

The letter was signed by twelve Coastal Bend mayors and listed seven principals to consider:

1. Appointing Bodies: Consult with the three appointing bodies of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission before finalizing the CEO hiring process.

2. Open Advertisement: Ensure a fair opportunity for interested and qualified candidates by widely advertising the position to attract a diverse pool of applicants. Utilize both local and national platforms to reach a broad range of potential candidates.

3. Independent Search Committee: Establish an independent search committee comprised of diverse individuals with relevant expertise, such as representatives from the business community, labor organizations, environmental groups, and community organizations. This committee should be responsible for evaluating candidates and recommending finalists to the Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners.

4. Clearly Defined Criteria: Develop clear and objective criteria for evaluating candidates based on their qualifications, experience, leadership abilities, and vision for the future of the Port of Corpus Christi. Ensure that these criteria align with the strategic goals and values of the Port and the communities it serves.

5. Public Input: Provide an opportunity for public input in the selection process. This can be accomplished through public forums or town hall meetings, allowing community members to express their expectations, concerns, and desired qualities in the new CEO.

6. Transparent Evaluation Process: Conduct interviews and evaluations of candidates in a transparent manner. Ensure that the selection process includes multiple stages, including opportunities for candidates to interact with Port employees, community leaders, and stakeholders. Page 2 Commission, Port of Corpus Christi June 16, 2023

7. Timely Communication: Keep the public and stakeholders informed about the progress of the hiring process, key milestones, and any changes that may occur. Regularly update relevant entities on the status of the search.

