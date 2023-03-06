Coastal Bend man spreading the 'force' by showing kindness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 18-year-old Alex Adame is on a mission to make people smile within the community and he won’t let any Sith stop him.

“I want to create world peace,” he said.

Every day, Alex is dressed as Luke Skywalker to spread the force of kindness, when he walks from Naples Street to the Selena Memorial.

“I love it when people are happy, you know,” he said. “I mean sure, they are always stressful after a long day at work and sometimes they may have a bad day, but that’s why I am here for.”

But why dress as Luke Skywalker? His message is simple.

“When I saw (Star Wars) episode eight, it kind of brought my childhood down, so I became the new Luke Skywalker to show people hope, and peace, and just bring them joy and happiness,” Alex said.

Alex’s dad, Edward Adame, exposed him to the world of Star Wars at an early age, which is why he developed the love he had for Luke Skywalker.

“When he walks out the door (...) he’s going to spread peace and make people feel joy when he is out there letting them get to watch him to get the idea that it’s all about hope,” his father said.

Alex hopes that this is a constant reminder that anyone can be kind and you don’t have to necessarily wear a cape to be a superhero.

He is sending good vibes and energy to the city of Corpus Christi.

“May the force be with you all,” Alex said.

So, next time you see him out on the street, honk your horn for Alex, to spread kindness together.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.