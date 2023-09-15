Coastal Bend Jewish community celebrate Rosh Hashanah

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sept. 15, Jewish communities worldwide celebrated Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. It's a time for reflection, making amends, and celebrating.

Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the Jewish High Holy Days. This special time is significant for Jewish people as it signals the beginning of a new year in the Hebrew calendar and a chance for spiritual renewal.

The name "Rosh Hashanah" means "Head of the Year" in Hebrew. People from Jewish communities all over the world gather at synagogues to welcome the new year with prayers, customs, and the sound of the shofar, a traditional ram's horn.

Inna Klein, a District Court Judge in Nueces County and Vice President of Congregation Beth Israel, joined the local Jewish community in celebrating this meaningful holiday.

“It's the period that any Jewish person will be really reflecting on their life and on the year," she said. Reflecting on what we have done wrong, doing some apologizing to the people we may have wronged.”

Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of ten days of introspection and atonement, ending with Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which falls on Sept. 24 this year.

As the sun set on Sunday, Rosh Hashanah came to a close. However, the spirit of renewal and hope continues throughout the High Holy Days. Jewish families and communities worldwide look ahead to a year filled with blessings, growth, and a commitment to living in harmony with their faith.

