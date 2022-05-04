Coastal Bend Hurricane Conference encourages community to be prepared.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Hurricane season is less than a month away and local officials want residents to get prepared.

On Wednesday, Nueces County and the Coastal Bend Emergency Management Association held its Coastal Bend Hurricane Conference at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

Several exhibitors were on hand, touching on everything from evacuation routes, supplies that may be needed, as well as different agencies that take part in making sure residents are safe and have what they need.

"This is an opportunity to walk around and understand that it does take a village and these are the organizations and entities that can help your county respond and recover," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

More than 700 people attended Wednesday's conference and it continues through Thursday.