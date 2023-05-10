Coastal Bend health experts share guidance on mental health amid mass shootings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several mass shooting across the United States has many people feeling emotionally and mentally overwhelmed.

In 2022, Texas had the second highest mass shooting rate in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1-in-5 adults in the United States experience mental illness.

With the most recent event in Allen, some local experts said it is important to focus on a person's mental health, as events like in Allen, can make it harder to deal with.

Nestor H. Praderio is a board-certified general psychiatrist for Psychiatric Consulting Services in Corpus Christi.

"Many interpret this mental health is following immediately by a diagnosis and create a stigma in which people feel scared about talking,” Praderio said.

In the state of Texas, for every 100,000 people, there are 242 mental health providers, which could force people to wait longer to see a mental health professional.

"It is very important to get fresh air and take short walks. It's important to go to the park and sit with you and family members, or a group of friends,” he said.

Praderio also suggests using free therapy apps like Calm and Destressify to assist with a mental health crisis.

"Spend a weekend in another city, visiting some places. Don't let the day outside in the society and the society at large, trap you with fear and discontent,” he said.

There are resources available to help people deal with their mental health crisis.

