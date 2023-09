CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday Coastal Bend area foster kids received quite the surprise.

AT&T and Human IT teamed up to present free refurbished laptops to the children currently with Foster Angels of South Texas. The non-profit helps foster kids with any needs they may have.

In all 75 laptops were handed out for children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

