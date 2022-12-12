Watch Now
Coastal Bend Food Bank receives donation from Guinness Brewing

Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 14:20:51-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, a check for $5,000 was presented to the Coastal Bend Food Bank by Andrews Distributing as part of the Guinness Gives Back Program.

Funds were raised by H-E-B promoting Guinness Gives Back in their stores from Oct. 24th to Nov. 27.

"For us this 5000 represents 20000 meals for families. And at this time of the year this is very important because families are trying to celebrate the holidays." said Bea Hanson, Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Guinness Gives Back has donated over $1 million to United Way charities in 2022.

