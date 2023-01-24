Coastal Bend Food Bank hosted the 13th Annual Miles for Meals 5K over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank's 13th Annual Miles for Meals 5K Run and Walk took place on Saturday evening at Water's Edge Park.

The event helped raise funds to provide a bag of nutritious food for students who may need it the most.

"You know we do this so that children who depend on breakfast and lunch at school have food to take home for the weekend. We want to make sure no children go to bed hungry," said Bea Hanson, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Bea Hanson says this is their biggest fundraiser, and she hopes they can continue to provide meals for hundreds of children in need.