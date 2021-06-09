Coastal Bend Food Bank announces campaign for new building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank has been providing services to 11 counties from the same building since 1982.

In that time they've helped millions of Coastal Bend residents in their time of need. In 2020 the CBFB distributed 13,000,000 pounds of food.

Their current 22,000 square foot building is no longer large enough to support their needs. They have to store some foods off site, they can't handle donations and distributions at the same time, and there isn't enough room for volunteers.

This is why they've launched the Capital Campaign: Building Hope. They're hoping to raise $30 million to build a larger facility. With more space they will be able to increase their yearly distribution by a million pounds and include things like fresh fruits and vegetables.

The plans call for a 100,000 square foot facility with a cold storage area, volunteer space, room for intake and distribution at the same time, and room for emergency response.

You can donate to the project, or help raise funds by going to their website.