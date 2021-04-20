Watch
Coastal Bend fish population on the rebound

Fish washed ashore from the February's big freeze
Posted at 8:17 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 09:17:13-04

After experiencing a massive killing event during February's deep freeze, it appears that fish populations in the waters off Corpus Christi are making a comeback.

The widespread deaths had people in the fishing industry concerned as fishing is a large part of the Coastal Bend economy.

The population of Spotted Sea Trout is now on the rise once again after the big freeze killed hundreds of thousands of them in the Corpus Christi Bay, as well as the upper and lower Laguna Madre.

Spotted Sea Trout are among the most sought-after species for local fisherman.

Texas Park and Wildlife changed fishing limits on Spotted Sea Trout, hoping to help the population. Parks and Wildlife will reevaluate the fishing limits after about three months.

