Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony canceled due to weather conditions

Story Update

The Third Annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony has been canceled due to weather conditions. Weather permitting, flag placement will resume on Thursday, November 16, at 12:30pm.

J.J. De La Cerda, the Nueces County director of veterans services send the following statement:

With the rain we’ve been getting today, the field has saturated and become muddy. With more rain expected within the next hour and the rest of the day/night, we expect the field to be unwalkable. If possible we will reschedule the ceremony, if not at the very least we will post all 1,000 flags on 11/16. Please join us then! Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out. Thank you.

Original Story

A patriotic display at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds could soon be seen from the sky. Local veteran groups have been planning for the Third Annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor event.

The public is invited to the ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 9. It starts at 4 p.m. at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd.

During the event, participants will help raise 1,000 United States Flags at the 14-acre plot of land in Robstown. They all will fly as symbols of the community's gratitude for the bravery and dedication of service members, both past and present.

"A veteran that we're honoring and an active duty service member that's serving right now, their name will be on a flag." J.J. De La Cerda, the director of Veterans Services said. "It's very important that we honor veterans. They've sacrificed so much for us. Even those that are serving now. They write a blank check up to and including their life to serve our country."

De La Cerda said community members came out in force to help make the event happen. Dozens of volunteers participated with setup weekends prior to the Field of Honor. The flags were also purchased by local groups or area residents. The money collected will go to programs and resources that continue to help veterans.

The flags will remain up until Dec. 1. People are welcome to help with cleanup efforts next month. People who purchased a flag may also pick it up then.