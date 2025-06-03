Coastal Bend Blood Center launches summer donation campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're wanting to help out your neighborhood this summer, you could help save a life by donating blood.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting its second annual "Give to Getaway" this summer.

It's an initiative to encourage blood donations during the month of June, which staff say are critical at this time.

Anyone who donates blood between now and June 21 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Southwest Airlines gift card, a $500 Airbnb gift card, or a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card.

"Nobody is thinking about donating blood, so we just want to make sure that we're here to remind you that we need you, we have HEB blood drives happening this whole week," said Ashley Ramirez, Community Outreach and Education Coordinator / Media Spokesperson for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center will be hosting blood drives at various locations around the city.

