Coastal Bend Blood Center celebrates World Blood Donor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Wednesday is World Blood Donor Day as blood centers around the world work to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, especially the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

"Many Americans may consider giving blood to be an important act of community service; however, less than 10 percent donate on a regular basis," said organizers from the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

All community members throughout the Coastal Bend are invited to take action and donate the gift of life on World Blood Donor Day.

All donors will receive a T-Shirt, Blue Bell Ice Cream Voucher, and a limited-edition hand sanitizer. Donors will also be entered into multiple giveaways, including chocolate bars, a $100 Valero Gas Card, and Sonic Gift Cards donated by Fox Pest Control.

“World Blood Donor Day is the perfect day to donate blood and selflessly give back to our community,” stated Donor Recruiter Michelle Mathis.

“Unfortunately, our Blood Center is currently struggling to collect an adequate amount of blood for our local hospitals. Whether you are a committed blood donor or someone that has never donated blood before, we invite you to celebrate World Blood Donor Day by restocking the shelves so lives can continue to be saved this summer in the Coastal Bend.”

Book your lifesaving appointment for Wednesday, June 14, and you could help save up to 3 lives this World Blood Donor Day. Organizers said appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome.

To find a location near you, visit the Coastal Bend Blood Center's website here.

