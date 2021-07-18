Watch
Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 8 people aboard vessel taking on water

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alligator similar to the one that interdicted three Mexican lancha boats on Sunday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Meredith A. Manning)
Posted at 7:38 PM, Jul 17, 2021
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan assisted eight people aboard a vessel taking on water 22 miles southeast of Port Aransas, Texas, Friday.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a mayday call over VHF-FM channel 16 from boaters aboard a 35-foot pleasure craft stating they were taking on water and having trouble keeping up with the flooding.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which prompted a nearby good Samaritan to respond. A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted from training and arrived on scene to provide air support. A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew also launched to respond.

The boat crew arrived on scene and transferred a crew member and dewatering pump to the flooded pleasure craft. Once all flooding was secured and the vessel was stable, the RB-M crew escorted the boaters back to the Port Aransas jetties.

"Having a VHF-FM marine radio on board not only enabled these boaters to call the Coast Guard for help, but alerted a nearby good Samaritan to their predicament," said Petty Officer 1st Class Cindy Taylor, search and rescue controller for the case. "That's why we recommend all mariners keep a working marine radio on board their vessels. They're one of the most reliable and useful pieces of equipment you can have on your boat."

