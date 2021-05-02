Watch
Coast Guard finds empty boat drifting in Nueces Bay

Posted at 8:15 PM, May 01, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of a boat after they found it drifting in Nueces Bay on Saturday.

The unoccupied green Jon boat was found with an ice chest and food floating about 300 feet away from where it was found.

The Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Coast Guard Station Port Aransas, Corpus Christi Fire Department, and Good Samaritan boats are searching for the owner of the boat.

If you have any information that may help identify the owner, you are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.

