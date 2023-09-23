'Coach Contreras will be sincerely missed': H.M. King football coach passes way after collapsing on field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday Night Football took a turn for the Kingsville community after one of their coaches collapsed and later died.

"Coach Contreras will be sincerely missed by all who knew him," Kingsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Perez said in a Facebook post early Saturday morning. "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support from the surrounding districts and communities"

According to KRIS 6 news reporters, Coach Marco Contreras suffered a medical emergency right before H.M. King High School's district game against Tuloso-Midway High School.

Counselors will be available for students and staff during this time.

"Thoughts and prayers for our Kingsville ISD students, teachers, and staff are truly appreciated as we grieve," stated Dr. Perez.

