Cloud chooses Victoria watch party on Primary Day over State of the Union

VICTORIA, Texas — Instead of being in Washington, D.C. for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night, Rep. Michael Cloud attended a watch party that the Victoria County Republican Women hosted at a Downtown Victoria restaurant.

Tuesday was also Primary Elections Day in Texas, and the United States Congressman from the state's District 27 was congratulated by watch partygoers for his presumed — and now confirmed — primary win.

“Especially after serving for a few years, it’s humbling and honoring to have the trust of the district,” Cloud said.

Voters first sent Cloud to Washington when they elected him in a special election in June of 2018.

In November of that year, he won his first, full, two-year term in Congress, and Cloud was reelected in 2020.

Now seeking his third full term, Cloud is focusing on issues that he says he’s been fighting for since his first day in office.

“We have a lot of issues this country’s facing,” he said. "And we’ve definitely got to do things like secure the border.”

Cloud now has several months to set himself apart from his Democratic challenger in his race for reelection.

Until then, he’ll continue representing the Coastal Bend in our nation’s capital.

“We’ll just continue to serve — continue to our best to serve well,” he said.