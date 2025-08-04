Clear the Shelters 2025 event runs Aug 1 through Aug 31

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The "Clear the Shelters" is celebrating its 11th anniversary and aims to find homes for pets in need.

Since its start, the campaign has helped over 900,000 animals find permanent homes and raised over $500,000 to support overcrowded shelters facing urgent challenges, including potential euthanasia. This year, it continues its mission to help struggling shelters.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is actively participating here in the Coastal Bend, preparing dozens of animals for adoption as part of the initiative.

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, you can easily donate online and on all social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

Monday's Pet - August 4 - Moana

Meet Moana, a 5-year-old female Doberman mix, full of love. Moana has been at the Gulf Coast Humane Society since July 29, 2024. This sweet girl is so lovable and ready to sail into your heart! Moana is a cuddle queen who just wants to be by your side—whether you're watching movies or going on adventures. If you're looking for a loyal companion who knows how far she'll go for snuggles, Moana is your girl! Her adoption fee is 100% waived!

You can donate to the Gulf Coast Humane Society by clicking here!

