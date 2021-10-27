City's online and phone utility bill payment services offline for maintenance starting Oct. 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi says their online and phone utility bill payment services will be unavailable starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 due to software maintenance.

The maintenance will run through Sunday, Oct. 31, and the systems will be back online on Monday, Nov. 1.

In the meantime, the city says payments will be accepted in person at City Hall on 1201 Leopard Street, on Friday, October 29 and at H.E.B stores in their Business Center. You will need a copy of your utility bill in order to pay.

In addition, development services applications and payments will also be unavailable during this maintenance period. Inspections requested for Friday, Oct. 29 prior to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, will be performed as requested on Friday.

For more information regarding your utility bill, you can contact the Customer Call Center at 361- 826-2489.