City to open warming centers amid drop in temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be opening the doors of a few warming centers in the area as temperatures in the Coastal Bend drop on Saturday.

A release from the city states they will offer warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public.

The release state the National Weather Service said a cold front will move across the area Friday night and Saturday, with strong northerly winds and rain. Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected to become Gale conditions overnight Friday.

Winds of 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots, are possible through Sunday morning, with seas climbing to 15 feet by Saturday.

Strong winds and elevated seas will result in a high risk of rip currents and minor coastal flooding through Saturday night. Saturday is expected to be the coldest of the next five days.

"City warming centers are not a place to sleep or eat. No pets are allowed except for service animals, and no food will be provided," the release states.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will also provide free transportation to and from the warming center in the city during available hours on Saturday, the release states.

Here is a list of the warming centers locations and times:

Owen R. Hopkins Library 3202 McKinzie Road 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

La Retama Library 805 Comanche Street 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library 1230 Carmel Parkway 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Library 2629 Waldron Road 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Library 4044 Greenwood Drive 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dr. Cleotilde Garcia Library 5930 Brockhampton Street 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner Drive 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.