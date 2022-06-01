City to host prayer vigil for Ray High School students who died in car crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Mayor announced that the city will be hosting a candlelight prayer vigil for the Ray High School seniors who died in a car crash on Tuesday.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced on social media the city is inviting residents "to join together in solemn prayer," for a prayer vigil at Heritage Park on Thursday.

"Today, the City of Corpus Christi mourns the loss of the W. B. Ray High School graduating seniors who tragically lost their lives in a car accident after leaving graduation rehearsal. "I am heartbroken," Guajardo said. "May God bless the families, faculty, staff, and their classmates during this immense time of grief."

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at 1581 N. Chaparral St.

