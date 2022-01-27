City seeking volunteers for Senior Companion Program

The City of Corpus Christi Senior Companion Program is seeking volunteers willing to serve the Corpus Christi area, according to a release from the city.

The AmeriCorps Seniors' Senior Companion Program allows for people aged 55 and older, particularly those with limited incomes, to participate in volunteer service to help the community.

"The Senior Companion Program volunteers provide supportive, individualized services to help older adults with special needs maintain their dignity and independence," the release states.

The city is inviting potential volunteers to serve as a friend and companion to older neighbors to make sure they can live in their own homes as long as possible, remain independent, and also help provide some rest to caregivers.

The release states senior companions report that they experience better health and longevity, having served their community.

According to the City of Corpus Christi Website, Senior Companions serve between 15 and 40 hours a week in the following capacities: assisting with daily living tasks playing games with the client; going for walks; encouraging client’s to participate in social activities; light grocery shopping; accompanying client’s to doctor appointments; and alert family members about changes in the client in order to address potential problems.

Companions must be age 55 or older, retired and meet established income eligibility guidelines. Volunteers must pass a background check and are eligible to receive a stipend for their service, if they meet income eligibility requirements.

For more information about the Senior Companion Program, visit cctexas.com or call SCP Director Jeannine Leal at (361) 826-3154.