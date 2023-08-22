City prepares for flooding before rain hits the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With heavy rains incoming, drainage systems can help ease flooding problems in neighborhoods, but when they are filled with litter and trash, they won't be able to work the way they're supposed to.

The city of Corpus Christi's Public Works Department is working to get as many cleared out before rain hits.

"It’s ready to go for the upcoming storm event. We have a year round program where we go and maintain the entire system checking inlets, doing the mowing and we also have vacuum trucks where we go and clean out the inlets," Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said.

De La Garza said although they take proactive measures year round to prevent flooding, some areas like Flour Bluff, North Beach and Downtown are more susceptible to flooding regardless.

"That’s where we have our pump stations and those are also prepped for storm events," De La Garza said.

The Public Works Department emphasized those areas hours before landfall for last minute preparations.

De La Garza said there’s a total of 20-30 areas that they are looking at Monday throughout the day. They removed any debris like litter, plywood and grass in hopes of keeping neighbors above the water.

"Usually when it starts pouring real bad the streets get flooded real bad like up to your knees. I’d say half a foot or 6 inches of water," Corpus Christi resident Christopher Masquifelt said.

The Public Works Department said they are also clearing inlets for any obstructions. They will also work with city police and fire department and have staff ready to go during the storm in case of any flooding emergency.

