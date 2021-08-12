City offering at-home vaccines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Paulette Guajardo announcing Wednesday a new program aimed at getting local residents vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus.

In fact, residents won't even have to leave their home to get vaccinated.

It's called the "In-Home Vaccinations" program.

Members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department will go to your home to administer the shot.

The program is similar to the Save Our Seniors Program that was created to help get area seniors vaccinated.

This program has no age requirement, and is open to everyone eligible for a vaccine. Register for the program starts Thursday.

Call 361-826-2489 to setup an appointment.