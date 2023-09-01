City of Taft issues a boil notice to residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Taft has issued a boil alert to its residents following a water leak at HWY 181 and Abazola Street, according to a press release.

City officials stated that all water should be boiled before consumption and that children, seniors, and people with weak immune systems can be particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Public water system officials with Taft will notify residents once the boil is lifted and the water is safe to drink or use.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more information.

