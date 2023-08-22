City of Robstown experiencing flooded streets from TS Harold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Robstown the heavy rains caused flooding in many places, including at the intersection of West Avenue G and First Street.

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said the city does have a tendency to flood and that they were expecting things to be much worse.

“We tend to see a lot of people try to cross over the barricades and that is now a good idea there are barricades there for a reason, once they cross those barricades out there, we know they are going to get stranded out there, “ he said.

Zapata urged residents to be safe when they go outside and to look out for road safety signage. He said to be prepared and have a plan in place in the case of an evacuation, and they expect all the flood waters to run off by tomorrow.

“We just want to make sure that everyone stays safe out there and have a plan and make sure to turn around and don't drown out there,” Zapata said.

Zapata said they have had crews monitoring the areas throughout the day and will continue up until tomorrow morning.

“We have been having the guys, the firefighters go out there and look at the streets they have been passing through there one of the major streets that gets flooding is the highway right infant of the high school,” he said.

