City of Portland receives $2M donation for Indian Point Park improvements

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland accepted a very large donation to help improve Indian Point Park.

“This city park will be a space for community members to convene and celebrate the Texas coastal environment right here in Portland, Texas,” said Ralph Biediger, Projects Group president, Zachry Group. “Zachry and MHIA are delighted to have the chance to partner with the City of Portland and continue being an engaged community partner to leave a lasting legacy.”

The $2 million donation was made possible by Zachry Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., in conjunction with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

“Our community is indebted to Zachry, MHIA and GCGV for their partnership in this important project,” said Randy Wright, Portland City Manager. “The City of Portland has a long history of protecting the environment. This project continues that tradition by creating a unique gathering place for the community that highlights local vegetation and wildlife”

Construction for the project is expected to begin in November and should be completed in Spring of 2022, according to a release from the city. The project’s contractor is Beecroft Construction.

Zachry Group and MHIA are two of the contractors who help in the construction of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, an ExxonMobil and SABIC project to build a plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County.