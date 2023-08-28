City of Odem officials discuss solutions to their budget crisis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday morning, Odem city officials held a workshop meeting to discuss possible solutions to the budget crisis they are experiencing.

As we previously reported, the city of Odem is spending $400,000 a month on expenses, but only bringing in $200,000 in revenue. Now the city's mayor is asking for assistance to fund expenses for the rest of the year. During the budget workshop council members agreed they need to reduce expenses and increase revenue to get the city back on track.

"I don’t think restructuring the police department and bringing it down to $500,000 is going to make a big difference if we don’t get the de minimus rate and we don’t increase our utility rates and they're going to have to be raised substantially,” Mayor David Maldonado said.

Monday at 7 p.m. there is a meeting to discuss and potentially approve a tax rate.